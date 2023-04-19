Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Abercrombie
Curve Love Low Rise 90s Straight Jean
$89.00
$75.65
Buy Now
Review It
At Abercrombie
Need a few alternatives?
Levi's
501® 90s Women’s Colored Denim Jeans
BUY
$108.00
Levi's
Abercrombie
Curve Love Low Rise 90s Straight Jean
BUY
$75.65
$89.00
Abercrombie
Topshop
Relaxed Flare Jeans In Dirty Dark Grey
BUY
£46.00
ASOS
Wandler
Poppy Contrasting Cuff Jeans
BUY
$240.00
Farfetch
More from Abercrombie
Abercrombie
Satin Tailored Wide Leg Pant
BUY
$80.00
$100.00
Abercrombie
Abercrombie
Curve Love Low Rise 90s Straight Jean
BUY
$75.65
$89.00
Abercrombie
Abercrombie
High Rise Premium Crepe Tailored Short
BUY
$56.00
$70.00
Abercrombie
Abercrombie
Emerson Poplin Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
BUY
$75.00
$100.00
Abercrombie
More from Jeans
Levi's
501® 90s Women’s Colored Denim Jeans
BUY
$108.00
Levi's
Abercrombie
Curve Love Low Rise 90s Straight Jean
BUY
$75.65
$89.00
Abercrombie
Topshop
Relaxed Flare Jeans In Dirty Dark Grey
BUY
£46.00
ASOS
Wandler
Poppy Contrasting Cuff Jeans
BUY
$240.00
Farfetch
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted