Curve by Liz Claiborne

Curve Eau De Toilette

$23.26

Buy Now Review It

Curve is a sparkly, sheer, watery-fresh floral unforgettable scent versatile for day and night Sparkling, feminine, surprising. Have it all with this irresistible scent, a perfume with an uncharted destiny that celebrates life’s possibilities Top 3 fragrance notes include grapefruit, waterlily, and musk Available in 0.5oz trial size and 1.7oz travel size Manufactured in the USA Curve By Liz Claiborne For Women. Eau De Toilette Spray 3.4 Ounces Sparkling. Feminine. Surprising. A sparkly, sheer, watery-fresh floral with an unforgettable scent. A fragrance with an uncharted destiny that celebrates life's possibilities. Have it all with this irresistible fragrance.