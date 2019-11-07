Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
ASOS DESIGN
Curve Denim Structured Shirt Dress In Blue
$56.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Part of our responsible edit Spread collar Long sleeves Press-stud placket Chest pockets Regular fit Just select your usual size
Need a few alternatives?
Amomento
Light Khaki Round Neck Dress
$218.00
from
The Dreslyn
BUY
Rachel Antonoff
Jackie Ribbed Polo Dress
$268.00
$108.00
from
Cara Cara
BUY
J.Crew
Turtleneck Sweater Dress In Supersoft Yarn
$118.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
J.Crew
Long-sleeve Everyday Cashmere Crewneck Dress
$198.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
More from ASOS DESIGN
ASOS DESIGN
Headband With Safety Pin Embellishment
£10.00
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Responsive Chunky Velvet Sock Boots
$56.00
$44.50
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Space Square Toe Mary Jane Mid Heels
£30.00
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Halloween Headband With Floral Garland And Veil In Blac
$13.00
$10.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Dresses
Amomento
Light Khaki Round Neck Dress
$218.00
from
The Dreslyn
BUY
KAMALIKULTURE by Norma Kamali
Long Sleeve Flared Dress
$175.00
from
Zappos
BUY
& Other Stories
Smocked Ruffle Hem Midi Dress
$149.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Rachel Antonoff
Jackie Ribbed Polo Dress
$268.00
$108.00
from
Cara Cara
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted