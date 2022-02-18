United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Curve Bias Slip Midi Dress In Chocolate Satin
$50.00$40.00
At ASOS
PRODUCT CODE 106899519 Brand This is ASOS DESIGN – your go-to for all the latest trends, no matter who you are, where you’re from and what you’re up to. Exclusive to ASOS, our universal brand is here for you, and comes in all our fit ranges: ASOS Curve, Tall, Petite, and Maternity. Created by us, styled by you.
Need a few alternatives?
More from ASOS DESIGN Curve
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Asos Design Curve Mini Slip Dress Set In Wavy Check And Flower Print
$24.00$40.00ASOS