Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
ASOS CURVE
Curve Angel Sleeve Wrap Body With Lace Trim
$35.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Curve Angel Sleeve Wrap Body With Lace Trim
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Zara
Shirt With Embroidered Sleeves
$49.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Frenchi
Lace Detail Mock Neck Blouse
$38.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Oak + Fort
Mesh Blouse H087
$38.00
from
Oak + Fort
BUY
DETAILS
Rachel Comey
Allegro Blouse
$356.00
from
Rachel Comey
BUY
More from ASOS CURVE
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Curve Textured Midi Smock Dress
$60.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Ditsy Print Textured Mini V Neck Swing Dress
£30.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Tailored Cropped Picnic Trousers
£32.00
£12.50
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Curve Midi Textured Column Dress
$45.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Tops
DETAILS
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
DETAILS
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mary Katrantzou
Orla Top
$985.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted