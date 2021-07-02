Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Curve 70s Shorts
$23.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Curve 70s shorts in green - part of a set
Need a few alternatives?
Entireworld
Loop Back Sweatshorts
BUY
$68.00
Entireworld
Lunya
Washable Silk Tee Set
BUY
$198.00
Lunya
Target x Who What Wear
Button Detail Paperbag Shorts
BUY
$27.99
Target
Urban Outfitters
Tate Striped Button-down Shirt & Short Set
BUY
$109.00
Urban Outfitters
More from ASOS DESIGN Curve
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Curve 70s Shorts
BUY
$23.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Pleated Midi Dress
BUY
$46.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Square Ruched Neck Midi Dress In Green Gingham
BUY
£25.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Curve Tie Wrap Around Mini Sundress
BUY
$40.00
ASOS
More from Shorts
Entireworld
Loop Back Sweatshorts
BUY
$68.00
Entireworld
Lunya
Washable Silk Tee Set
BUY
$198.00
Lunya
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Curve 70s Shorts
BUY
$23.00
ASOS
Target x Who What Wear
Button Detail Paperbag Shorts
BUY
$27.99
Target
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted