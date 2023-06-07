Sachajuan

Curl Treatment

Give hair an intensely nourishing boost with Sachajuan Curl Treatment. Designed to combat frizz and repair split ends, this treatment contains the highest levels of Ocean Silk Curl Complex. Thanks to the caring combination of of Sachajuan’s Ocean Silk Technology and smooth working style polymers, hair is rehydrated and repaired. Ocean Silk Technology contains two cold water sea algae naturally harvested from the ocean, that work together to boost elasticity, moisture and shine. Wheat protein helps add strength and shine to hair. The hair cuticle is smoothed, for enhanced manageability and softness. Why Will I Love Sachajuan Curl Treatment? Intensive hair treatment Combats frizz and repairs split ends Contains highest levels of Ocean Silk Curl Complex Boosts elasticity, moisture and shine Rehydrates and repairs hair Wheat protein adds strength Smooths hair cuticle Paraben-free 250ml Embrace your curls with the Sachajuan Curl range, for smooth, nourished, controlled and manageable curls all year round. The Sachajuan Curl range includes a shampoo, conditioner and treatment for your very best curls.