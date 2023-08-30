ColorWow

Curly-haired kings and queens, trust us when we say you won't be able to live without this ColorWOW Curl Shook Mix & Fix Bundling Spray. Excellent for defining curls, it's essentially a styling treatment you'll need for creating effortless, bouncy curls and coils. With a shake-to-activate, no-crunch formula, infused with Jojoba, Rice Bran, Passion Flower, and Grape Seed Oils as well as weightless polymers, you'll notice frizz is tamed, and curls and weightless, defined and bouncy. Fabulous, if you ask us. What are the key features and benefits of the ColorWOW Curl Shook Mix & Fix Bundling Spray? Creates defined, frizz-free curls that slay all day Adds volume and texture without the heaviness No harsh chemicals, only love for your curls Provides UV protection to keep your curls safe Works like magic on all curl types, especially type 3a - 4b curls Paraben, Sulphate and Silicone-free Vegan and Cruelty-free 295ml Who is the ColorWOW Curl Shook Mix & Fix Bundling Spray? Whether you've got loose waves or tight coils, this spray is made just for you. Embrace your natural curls and watch them come to life with definition, bounce, and unbeatable hold. How do I use the ColorWOW Curl Shook Mix & Fix Bundling Spray? Give the bottle a good shake, spritz the Curl Shook Mix + Fix Bundling Spray on damp hair, and scrunch away to activate those curls. For even more defined curls, dry with a diffuser.