WHAT DOES IT DO FOR MY CURLS? This non-foaming curl cleanser is gentle enough for daily use. Cream-based, it cleanses hair without stripping away moisture, leaving curls with maximum hydration. Perfect for medium to thick curls, or very dry hair. *Please note our 1l products now come with screw caps to improve sustainability. Please retain your pumps to re-use ♻️ If you are purchasing a 1L for the first time, be sure to add a 1L pump to your cart from our accessories page Winner of Marie Claire Beauty Awards 2019 for “Best Shampoo for Curly Hair”. Awarded IndyBest Buy product 2021 for curls by The Independent. WHAT ARE THE KEY ACTIVES? Argan Oil, Virgin Coconut Oil, Organic Aloe Vera, Pomegranate extract, Spearmint. PLANT POWER RATING: 98% naturally derived.