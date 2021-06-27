Briogeo

Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Hydrating Shampoo

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

This sulphate-free shampoo is fortified with rice amino acids that seal the hair cuticle and lock out frizz-causing humidity. Tomato fruit ferment enhances moisture retention to support uniform curl formation. Ultra-hydrating shea butter and avocado oil enhance softness without weighing hair down. Formulation is 97% naturally derived, 6-free™ and made with Briogeo's NOVA Complex. Key ingredients: Rice amino acids: seal the hair cuticle to lock out frizz-causing environmental moisture.Shea butter: softens and hydrates curls with rich antioxidants.Tomato fruit ferment: seals the hair cuticle to ensure consistent curl formation and enhance definition. Vitamin E: softens the hair, provides essential healthy-hair nutrients, and helps prevent breakage. Made without: Formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone 95, coal tar, hydroquinone, sulphates sls & sles, synthetic fragrance (less than 1%), triclocarban, triclosan.