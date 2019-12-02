Elite Luggage

Curious 4-piece Luggage Set

$110.00 $69.99

At Walmart

Transport all your travel essentials stylishly and comfortably in the Elite Luggage Curious 4-Piece Luggage Set. This set includes a 26” hardside spinner, a 20” hardside spinner, a 20” softside rolling duffel, and a boarding bag. The 26” hardside spinner features a spacious main compartment with a fully-lined interior. The 20” softside rolling duffel boasts a convenient u-zip opening. Elite Luggage Curious 4-Piece Luggage Set, Black