Curél

Hydrating Water Essence Toner

$22.50 $18.60

Buy Now Review It

WATER MOISTURIZER - Apply a few drops of this skin serum before your moisturizing lotion for a hydrated, radiant complexion CALM CLEANSED SKIN - Instantly relieve tightness and calm cleansed skin with this face moisturizer for dry skin FOR DRY, SENSITIVE SKIN - This water gel moisturizer is specifically formulated to be non-irritating and super hydrating for dry, sensitive skin FRAGRANCE FREE, pH BALANCED, COLORANT FREE - A water moisturizer specially formulated without drying alcohols to be non-irritating for sensitive skin. DOUBLE MOISTURIZING - Use with Curel Japanese Skin Care Moisture Facial Milk or Intensive Moisture Facial Cream to complete your double moisturizing skincare routine Say goodbye to dry skin with this hydrating pre-moisturizing liquid! Curel Japanese Skin Care Hydrating Water Essence is the first moisturizing step in any good skin care routine for dry skin. This water essence moisturizer delivers rapid soothing in just a few drops of hydrating serum. Our dry skin face moisturizer is designed to be applied after cleansing to calm the skin and lock-in moisture. Enhance the effect of any subsequent facial moisturizer by first applying this water based moisturizer for face, a facial serum designed specifically for dry, sensitive skin. This Japanese Skin Care water gel daily face moisturizer is free of drying alcohols, fragrance, and colorants, making it the perfect addition to any sensitive skin care routine. A pH balanced serum for face, this calming face moisturizer helps cleansed skin become more receptive to cream moisturizers by delivering hydration deep into the pores and relieving tight skin. Satisfaction guarantee. Limitations may apply.