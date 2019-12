& Other Stories

Cupro Blend Mini Wrap Dress

$119.00 $59.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Mini length wrap dress in a cupro blend with a spaghetti waist tie, bat wing sleeve and curved high low hem. Voluminous silhouette Length of dress: 90.8cm / 35.7 (size 36) Model wears: EU 36/ UK 10/ US 4 / Small Made with sustainable materials. This wrap dress is voluminous and oversized, if you would like a more fitted look, please size down.