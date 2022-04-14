EKOBO

Cup Set

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Goodee

Whether you're getting geared up for outdoor dining or looking for elegant and durable kids' tableware for everyday use, this set of four assorted tumblers by Ekobo provides a safe and planet-friendly alternative to plastic cups. Crafted from responsibly-sourced bamboo fiber, each cup is non-toxic, dishwasher-safe, and long-lasting. Consider pairing with matching bowls and plates to create an attractive table setting that grown-ups will love too.