United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
EKOBO
Cup Set
$24.00
At Goodee
Whether you're getting geared up for outdoor dining or looking for elegant and durable kids' tableware for everyday use, this set of four assorted tumblers by Ekobo provides a safe and planet-friendly alternative to plastic cups. Crafted from responsibly-sourced bamboo fiber, each cup is non-toxic, dishwasher-safe, and long-lasting. Consider pairing with matching bowls and plates to create an attractive table setting that grown-ups will love too.