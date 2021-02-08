Cuisinart

Cuisinart Custom Classic Toaster Oven Broiler

$145.00

Buy Now Review It

1800 Watts to toast, bagel, bake and broil with a full size interior holds 11 inch pizza and 6 slices of toast, unit measures: 17" x 11.74" x 8.35" Stainless steel front with rubberized easy grip dials, cool touch handle, and a front removable tray; easy clean nonstick interior Always even shade control monitors the temperature and adjusts timing to consistently toast to the shade selected every time Convenient auto side-out rack for hands free loading and easy removal of cooked foods and automatic shutoff safety feature.Width : 16.3 in Depth : 14.6 in Height : 8.9 in. Ships in Certified Frustration-Free Packaging. This oven uses sophisticated internal temperature compensation technology to adjust time for the shade you select every time. It's user friendly with large rubberized easy grip function, temperature and toast shades dials, auto safety shutoff for all functions and oven-on indicator light. You have easy access with oven rack slice outs when the door is opened that provides hands free loading and easy removal of cooked foods.