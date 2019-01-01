Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorKitchen
Nordstrom At Home

Cuddle Up Faux Fur Wine Bag

$29.00$21.75
At Nordstrom
Don't forget to wrap up your wine for winter, too. This faux-fur wine bag makes a cute cover for storage or a perfect way to gift a favorite beverage.
Featured in 1 story
30 Gifts To Buy From Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale
by Ray Lowe