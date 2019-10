Gear4

Crystal Palace Neon

$39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Zagg

description The Crystal Palace case with neon finish makes a statement as bold and bright as you are. With integrated D3O® for impact protection, you can show off your phone without fear of bumps, drops, or scratches. Wireless charging compatible Integrated D3O® for impact protection Drop resistant up to 13ft/4m Anti-Yellowing Anti-fingerprint Slim design