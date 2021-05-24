Culpos x INC

Crystal-fringe Blazer

$79.50

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Business meets party on this fabulous CULPOS X INC blazer. Swishy sparkly fringe makes the look extra fabulous and highlights the cropped length. Created for Macy's Crystal fringe trim at hem Hip pockets Imported Notch collar; two front-button closures Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11445738 Size & Fit Approx. 19" long Materials & Care Hand wash Rayon/nylon/spandex; lining: polyester/spandex