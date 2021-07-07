Self Portrait

Crystal-embellished Satin Dress

Self-Portrait’s white dress spotlights a serene take on Han Chong’s elegant occaisionwear-focused vision. The fluid satin is draped to puffed shoulders with crystal embellishments along the seams and long keyhole-buttoned sleeves, then falls from a V-shaped waistline to an A-line skirt. Shown here with: Gianvito Rossi Aura flared-heel leather sandals and Simone Rocha Faux-pearl and crystal bag Product number: 1422665