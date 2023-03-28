Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Miu Miu
Crystal-embellished Logo Ballerina Shoes
£1250.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Farfetch
Need a few alternatives?
Charles & Keith
Tie-around Canvas Ballerina Flats - Orange
BUY
£65.00
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Tie-around Ballerina Flats - Black
BUY
£65.00
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Tie-around Canvas Ballerina Flats - Black Textured
BUY
£65.00
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Denim Cut-out Penny Loafers - Light Blue
BUY
£75.00
Charles & Keith
More from Miu Miu
Miu Miu
Crystal-embellished Logo Ballerina Shoes
BUY
£1250.00
Farfetch
Miu Miu
58mm Irregular Sunglasses
BUY
$58.48
$418.00
Nordstrom Rack
Miu Miu
Spirit Small Zip Leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
$995.00
Bergdorf Goodman
Miu Miu
Crystal Embellished Fishnet Mary Jane Ballet Flat
BUY
$1520.00
Nordstrom
More from Flats
Charles & Keith
Tie-around Canvas Ballerina Flats - Orange
BUY
£65.00
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Tie-around Ballerina Flats - Black
BUY
£65.00
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Tie-around Canvas Ballerina Flats - Black Textured
BUY
£65.00
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Denim Cut-out Penny Loafers - Light Blue
BUY
£75.00
Charles & Keith
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted