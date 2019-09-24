Search
Products fromShopBeautyTools
Odacité

Crystal Contour Gua Sha Blue Sodalite Beauty Tool

$45.00
At The Detox Market
The Crystal Contour is hand carved specially for the face, making your Gua Sha facial massage ultra-effective. Blue Sodalite brings grounding energy.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Facial Massager Tools, According To Pros
by Erika Stalder