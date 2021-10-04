Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
IGK
Crybaby Anti-frizz Smoothing Serum
$28.00
$19.60
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
A smoothing hair oil that instantly eliminates frizz, tames flyaways and adds shine without weighing hair down or feeling greasy
Need a few alternatives?
IGK
Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Smoothing Spray
BUY
$22.40
$32.00
Amazon
IGK
Crybaby Anti-frizz Smoothing Serum
BUY
$19.60
$28.00
Amazon
Color Wow
Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
BUY
C$39.98
Amazon
Redken
Frizz Dismiss Instant Deflate Oil-in-serum
BUY
$29.00
Ulta Beauty
More from IGK
IGK
Crybaby Anti-frizz Smoothing Serum
BUY
$19.60
$28.00
Amazon
IGK
Bad & Bougie
BUY
$27.00
IGK
IGK
Thirsty Girl
BUY
$27.00
IGK
IGK
Beach Club Bouncy Blowout Cream
BUY
$29.00
Ulta
More from Hair Care
Oribe
Conditioner For Beautiful Color
BUY
$38.40
$48.00
Oribe
Oribe
Dry Texturizing Spray
BUY
$38.40
$48.00
Oribe
Oribe
Gold Lust Repair And Restore Shampoo
BUY
$39.20
$49.00
Oribe
Oribe
Dry Styling Collection
BUY
$52.50
$75.00
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted