Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
We The Free
Crvy High-rise Vintage Straight Jeans
$78.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
CRVY High-Rise Vintage Straight Jeans
Need a few alternatives?
Denim Forum
The Bonet Loose Jean
C$128.00
C$102.40
from
Aritzia
BUY
Goose Barnacle
Tapered Italian Raw Denim
£107.96
from
Goose Barnacle
BUY
Loewe
+ Paula's Ibiza Cropped Patchwork Boyfriend Jeans
£595.00
£178.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
promoted
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Jean
$98.00
from
Madewell
BUY
More from We The Free
We The Free
Miles Away Skinny Jeans
$68.00
$50.00
from
Free People
BUY
We The Free
Rita Leather Vest
$398.00
from
Free People
BUY
We The Free
Trinity High Shine Coat
$298.00
$99.95
from
Free People
BUY
We The Free
Mesa Cord Hiphugger Jeans
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Jeans
Denim Forum
The Bonet Loose Jean
C$128.00
C$102.40
from
Aritzia
BUY
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Jean In Cormie Wash
$118.00
from
Madewell
BUY
Rolla's
Classic Straight Jeans
$99.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Wrangler
Wide Leg Long Jeans
$98.00
$50.00
from
Free People
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted