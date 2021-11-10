Bobbi Brown

Crushed Oil-infused Gloss

$29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Non-sticky and nutrient-rich, Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss glides on cushiony color in 12 sheer, ultra-shiny shades. Gloss has never felt so comfortable. Benefits Burst of ultra-shiny color that glides on smoothly 12 sheer shades, from bare to berry to bold Non-sticky, moisturizing formula Blend of nutrient-rich botanical oils offers a cushiony, comfortable feel Key Ingredients Hyaluronic Acid Coffee Seed Oil Formulated Without Parabens Phthalates Animal-Derived Ingredients Gluten Sulfites Silicone Mineral Oil Triclosan Formaldehyde