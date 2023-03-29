Crosley

Cruiser Deluxe Vintage Vinyl Record Player Turntable

$79.95 $44.96

Buy Now Review It

Built-in Bluetooth receiver lets you stream your music wirelessly to the Cruiser's dynamic full-range speakers Adjustable pitch control Belt driven portable turntable plays 3 speeds: 33 1/3, 45, and 78 RPM records Dynamic full range stereo speakers RCA and headphone jack outputs Crosley's most popular turntable, the Cruiser, just got an upgrade. Introducing the Crosley Cruiser Deluxe! This record player still rocks its charming suitcase-style shell, but now you can dial in the record's speed with advanced pitch control adjustments or easily sync to the Bluetooth connection and stream digital music right through the built-in speakers. Have one-on-one jams with the headphone jack, or add powered speakers through the RCA ports to blast out loud. Choose from a rainbow of sound to start your vinyl adventure with this portable three-speed record player. (Compatible with NP6 replacement needle.)