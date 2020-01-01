Skip navigation!
The Cruise Short is a fitted ponte bike short with contrasting hem. High-waisted, it pairs perfectly with our matching Pete Top. Wear separately with any basic tee for the peak of comfort.
Wrinkle-Free Clothes That Are Perfect For Packing
Emily Ruane
American Apparel
Unisex Woven Short
$18.00
A Common Space
Denim High Waisted Shorts
$58.00
Pixie Market
Paperbag Denim Belted Shorts
$88.00
Violeta By Mango
Ripped-detail Denim Short
$49.99
Staud
Elio Dress
£257.44
Staud
Sea Skirt
$215.00
$150.50
Staud
Mini Britt Bag
$275.00
$137.50
Staud
Elio Dress
£258.20
& Other Stories
Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts
£20.00
Claudie Pierlot
Denim Contrast Stitch Bermuda Shorts
£77.50
Sandy Liang
Bobo Shorts
$175.00
$88.00
Outdoor Voices
Techsweat Shorts
$65.00
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
Ray Lowe
