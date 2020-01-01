Search
Products fromShopClothingShorts
Staud

Cruise Short

$135.00
At Staud
The Cruise Short is a fitted ponte bike short with contrasting hem. High-waisted, it pairs perfectly with our matching Pete Top. Wear separately with any basic tee for the peak of comfort.
Featured in 1 story
Wrinkle-Free Clothes That Are Perfect For Packing
by Emily Ruane