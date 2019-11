Delsey

Cruise Hard Expandable Spinner

$440.00 $178.49

Buy Now Review It

Dimensions: 20.25" x 12.5" x 31.75" Spinner weight: 12.5 lbs. Constructed of Plenium™ a lightweight and durable thermoplastic composite material Unique grained texture helps to resist scratches and scuffs Features MaxPack unique top-lid opening Dual density, silent-core double spinner wheels Built-in TSA-accepted lock Interior features elastic tie-down straps, zipped pockets, and water-resistant pocket