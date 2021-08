R+Co

Crown Scalp Scrub

$56.00

In modern day monarchy, always start at the top. R+Co Crown Scalp Scrub is a purifying and soothing scrub that will detox, cleanse and rebalance your scalp. Ideal for sensitive or oily scalps, this pre-shampoo scrub exfoliates without being harsh. R+Co Crown Scalp Scrub is perfect for anyone looking for a clean, rebalanced scalp and shiny, healthy hair.