Crown + Glory Smoothing Mask
$28.00
A 99 percent natural mask powered by mongongo oil to deliver smoother and sleeker strands, tame frizz, and add intense shine after just one use.Hair Type: Straight, Wavy, Curly, and CoilyHair Texture: Fine, Medium, and ThickHair Concerns: Dryness, Frizz, and ShineFormulation: Heavy MaskHighlighted Ingredients:- Mongongo Oil: Conditions and hydrates hair. - Quinoa: Adds shine. - Baobab Seed: Offers moisture. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free, and comes in recyclable packaging.What Else You Need to Know: Crown & Glory is a smoothing hair mask that intensely fortifies hair to create smooth manageability. Its formulated with a unique blend of mongongo oil, quinoa, baobab seed, and castor oil for natural moisture. While this formula is rich, it does not weigh down hair. It is scented with a light floral aroma of roses and linden with hints of mandarin orange and ginger.Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid.Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without:Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.