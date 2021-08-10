Portland Leather

Crossbody Tote

Our customers asked for a Crossbody Tote and we listened! An unfussy design that offers generous carrying capacity while maintaining a conveniently portable size, this is an ideal everyday bag. Equipped with both interior and exterior pockets, adjustable crossbody strap, and relaxed double-layer shoulder straps, the Crossbody Tote boasts unmatched versatility and comfort. Go with the Zipper Crossbody for a more secure option. No two PLG bags are alike! Please note: it is normal for all of our products, including Premium items, to have unique variations and character markings that are inherent to natural leather. Color may also vary slightly from batch-to-batch.