MDPQT

Cross Stitch Tool Kit

$16.99

Buy Now Review It

① Complete beginner embroidery kit is equipped with all the tools ② Embroidery hoop use dimensions: 13cm(5.1 inch)17cm(6.7 inch), 20cm(7.8 inch), 23 cm(9 inch), 26 cm(10.2 inch) - natural bamboo,and harmless to the body ③ Embroidery floss are quite similar to all the spectrum of the RAINBOW. Basic colors are included, like black, white, gray, red, blue, green, yellow, orange, purple, pink, brown( without a color number in the package) ④ Package Content: 5pcs bamboo embroidery hoops, 100 color threads , 3pcs 14 count white cotton classic reserve aidas ,12pcs floss bobbins,30pcs 3 sizes embroidery needles, 4pcs cross stitch needle-threading tools, 1 pair of scissors, 1pcs thimble, 1pcs untwist tool , 2 pcs Sewing Pins Ball 80 Pieces ⑤ PRODUCT WARRANTY AND CUSTOMER SERVICE - We provide 48-day money-back and 24-month warranty. Please feel free to contact us（MDPQT） if you have any question