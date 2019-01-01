Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Meadowlark
Cross Solitaire
$8059.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Meadowlark
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Vanessa Lianne
Camille Ring With Diamond
$185.00
from
Vanessa Lianne
BUY
DETAILS
TomTom
Studder Stack Rings
$145.00
from
TomTom
BUY
DETAILS
Brilliant Earth
18k White Gold Odette Diamond Ring
$1190.00
from
Brilliant Earth
BUY
DETAILS
Midwinter Co.
Gray Rose Cut Diamond Ring
$325.00
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Meadowlark
DETAILS
Meadowlark
Signature 5 Stone Ring
$5679.00
from
Meadowlark
BUY
DETAILS
Meadowlark
Signature 3 Stone Ring
$729.00
from
Meadowlark
BUY
DETAILS
Meadowlark
Luna Ring 1ct
$6905.00
from
Meadowlark
BUY
DETAILS
Meadowlark
Luna Ring
$1365.00
from
Meadowlark
BUY
More from Rings
DETAILS
eBay
Vintage Gold Engraved Pattern Wedding Band
$22.00
from
eBay
BUY
DETAILS
J. Hannah
Demi Signet
$198.00
from
J. Hannah
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Metal Ring Set
$15.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Datter
Golden Protective Hand Ring
$73.29
from
Etsy
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted