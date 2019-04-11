Search
Zara

Cropped Jacket With Contrasting Piping

$29.90
At Zara
Short jacket with lapel collar and long sleeves. Patch pockets with flaps at chest. Contrasting front button closure. MODEL HEIGHT: 5’ 10” (177 cm)
Featured in 1 story
Zara's Festival Edit Is Perfect For Coachella
by Eliza Huber