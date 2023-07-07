Theory

Cropped Jacket In Textured Gabardine

$445.00 $204.00

Buy Now Review It

At Theory

A classic style rooted in traditional tailoring, this cropped jacket is cut for a boxy silhouette with a pair of patch pockets. Punctuated with button closures, this version is crafted from a blend of certified sourced wool, recycled polyester with a hint of stretch. Produced by a leading wool mill in Japan—this gabardine has a unique twill structure and modern feel. Style #: N0201104 Fit True to size, choose your normal size Shrunken fit, cropped sleeves Hip length Model is 5’11” and wearing a US size 2 Composition 54% wool 44% polyester 2% spandex Sustainability Finished Garment Manufacturing Country/Region: Vietnam Care Do not wash, bleach, or tumble dry. Cool iron if needed. Dry clean with any solvent except trichloroethylene. Imported.