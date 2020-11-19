Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Zara
Cropped Jacket
$19.99
$9.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Need a few alternatives?
Old Navy
Crew-neck Cardigan
$29.99
$17.99
from
Old Navy
BUY
Banana Republic
Fuzzy Cropped Cardigan Sweater
$110.00
$55.00
from
Banana Republic
BUY
BB Dakota
To Be Fair Isle Cardigan
$118.00
$82.00
from
Verishop
BUY
House Of Dagmar
Bea Long Cardigan
£359.00
from
House of Dagmar
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Knit Jogger
$39.90
$19.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Combination Puffer Bomber Jacket
$49.90
$25.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Low Heel Topstitched Boat Shoes
$69.90
$29.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Oversized Striped Shirt
$39.90
$19.99
from
Zara
BUY
More from Sweaters
Old Navy
Crew-neck Cardigan
$29.99
$17.99
from
Old Navy
BUY
Old Navy
Cozy Fair Isle Blouson-sleeve Sweater For Women
$44.99
$26.99
from
Old Navy
BUY
Warm & Wonderful x Rowing Blazers
Sheep Sweater
$295.00
from
Rowing Blazers
BUY
promoted
Hudson's Bay
Cable-knit Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
C$299.00
from
Hudson's Bay
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted