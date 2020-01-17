Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Levi's
Crop Sherpa Trucker Jacket
$98.00
$69.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Revolve
Self: 73% poly, 16% acrylic, 11% viscose. Lining: 100% poly. Front button closure. Breast pockets. Buttoned cuffs. Faux fur.
Need a few alternatives?
H&M
Faux Fur Coat
$129.00
from
H&M
BUY
Leith
Faux Patent Leather Trench Coat
£73.20
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Eileen Fisher
Organic Cotton Blend Chore Jacket
£178.51
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Leith
Faux Patent Leather Trench Coat
$149.99
$89.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Levi’s
Levi's
501 Skinny Jeans
$69.50
from
Amazon
BUY
Levi's
501 Stretch Skinny Women's Jeans
$98.00
from
Levi's
BUY
Levi's
Wedgie Ultra High-rise Plus Jeans
$98.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Levi's
Wedgie Fit Women's Jeans
$98.00
$58.99
from
Levi's
BUY
More from Outerwear
H&M
Faux Fur Coat
$129.00
from
H&M
BUY
Leith
Faux Patent Leather Trench Coat
£73.20
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Eileen Fisher
Organic Cotton Blend Chore Jacket
£178.51
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Leith
Faux Patent Leather Trench Coat
$149.99
$89.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted