Crocodile Embossed Leather Tote Bag

$249.00

Large croc embossed leather tote bag with handles, a press button closure and a zippered inside pouch pocket. Dimensions: 32cm x 37cm 12.6 x 14.6 Handle drop length: 25cm / 9.8 Our new capsule collection is a love letter to the art of layering. Get inspired by Camille Bidault-Waddington s style story and let tactile textures and delicate designs intermingle with structured tailoring inspired by vintage workwear.