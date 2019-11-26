IBIZA VIBE

Crocodile Embossed Leather Baguette Shoulder Bag

$22.99

Buy Now Review It

CHIC RETRO STYLE: Inspired by '90s styles, baguette bag with croc effect pattern is the latest style in this season, the IBIZA VIBE Faux leather crocodile texture shoulder bag decorated with silver-tone metal hardware gives the handbag a luxurious look, smart design with Semi detachable flat top handle QUALITY MATERIAL: The IBIZA VIBE croc effect shoulder bag is made of high quality PU leather with fabric lining. Durable silver-tone metal hardware MEASUREMENT: 5"H x 10"W x 1.5"D, Handle drop 8.5" LARGE CAPACITY: The IBIZA VIBE baguette bag includes one main compartment, one zipper side compartment, one Patch interior pocket and one zip interior pocket, there's plenty of room inside for your essentials, including a smartphone and cardholder OCASSIONS: This croc effect baguette bag can be used as handbag and shoulder bag as well, is perfect carry-all for every day, wear it to office or weekend brunch dates, events, parties. Easy to match with all clothes in your wardrobe. Faux leather baguette bag is must-have collection for all stylish vegan ladies