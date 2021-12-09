Crock-Pot

Crock Pot

The original slow cooker distributes and retains heat evenly and has generous sized handles Self-basting lid creates a continuous basting environment Cast Iron with a non-stick surface Sturdy and moveable Easy clean and rust free, hand wash recommended Gibson Home presents the 7-Quart Teal Ombre Artisan Crock-Pot Cast Iron Dutch Oven with a Non-Stick Surface, ideal for delicious dinners for any occasion. The original slow cooker features a self-bating lid which creates a continuous basting environment. The Crock-Pot distributes and retains heat evenly and allows for a multitude of cooking techniques. Generous oversized handles and stainless knobs provide sturdy grip to increase mobility. Cookware works on gas, electric, ceramic, and induction cooktops as well as bake or broil in any convention or conventional oven. Sturdy, rust-free, and easy clean. Hand wash is recommended to keep the integrity of the pot.