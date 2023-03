H & M

Crochet-look Shopper

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At H & M

Get ready to hit the beach with this crochet-look shopper in braided paper straw. Reinforced handles and a solid base. Depth 2 3/4 in. Height 12 1/2 in. Width 18 in. Weight 180 g Size The model is 176cm/5'9" and wears a size NOSIZE Composition Paper 100% Art. No. 1122736004