Crochet Fruit, Set Of 5

This colorful baby rattle fruit set is just perfect for a fun play! Soft, crochet rattles have sounding small bells inside and are made of 100% cotton yarn. The set includes apple, pear, raspberry, strawberry, cherry. Filling: polyester toy stuffing (fibre fill). You get this set with a cotton toy bag (18 x 18 cm). Lovely crochet toy, soft and easy to grab and shake. It is great for indoor fun, photo props, motor skill development and playing. This set of crochet fruit is great for any young one, starting from 3,5-4 months. The sound intrigues the baby who learns how his movements can influence the pleasing sound of the bell. The older child may use this crochet food as a part of the toy kitchen or toy store. *All measurements are approximate: ~ Pear (length: 3 inches / circumference: 7 ½ inches) ~Apple (length: 2 ½ inches / circumference: 8 inches ) ~Strawberry (length: 2 inches / circumference: 3 ¾ inches) NOTE FOR PARENTS: although this crochet toy is made to be very safe for babies and children, use under direct adult supervision. You may also like: - Crocheted Toys: http://etsy.me/WSVZwq Care instructions: Wash on gentle cycle, or hand-wash, in cool water. Hang or lay flat to dry. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- IMPORTANT INFORMATION: • Please, see detailed info about packaging, shipping and terms of delivery here: http://etsy.me/V20bJx • By purchasing this item you confirm that you have read and accepted entire item description and FrejaToys shop policies. • Real colors may slightly differ from their appearance on your display, as it depends on your monitor settings and is not under our control. And if you still have any question feel free to contact us - we are always glad to assist you. Thank you for visiting :)