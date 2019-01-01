Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
The Frankie Shop
Croc Rectangular Clutch Bag
$105.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Frankie Shop
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Emily Levine
Funky Knot Bag
$185.00
from
Emily Levine
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Geometric Mini Bag
$69.98
$49.99
from
Loopy Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Viviesta
Genuine Leather Large Frame Bag
$70.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Drawstring Leather Bucket Bag
£89.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from The Frankie Shop
DETAILS
The Frankie Shop
High Waisted Denim Shorts
$69.00
from
The Frankie Shop
BUY
DETAILS
The Frankie Shop
Balloon Short Sleeve Midi Dress
£155.37
from
The Frankie Shop
BUY
DETAILS
The Frankie Shop
Beige Pants With Black Contrast Piping
£136.47
from
The Frankie Shop
BUY
DETAILS
The Frankie Shop
Linda Belted Brushed Twill Jumpsuit
£205.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Top Handle
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Croc Effect Top Handle Semi Circle Bag
$59.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Sian Cow Mini Shoulder Bag
£29.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Little Liffner
Twisted Lizard-effect Leather Tote
£345.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Rejina Pyo
Nane Bag
£304.29
from
Shopbop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted