Criss Cross Leather & Suede Clog Sandals

$98.00

STYLE #561607 In buttery soft leather or suede with a wooden heel, this chic (and extra comfy) clog-inspired pair is a totally fresh fave. Adjustable buckle closure. 2 3/4" heel. Available in: Black, Blue, Brown, Grey, Neutral Fabric & Care • Black & Desert Khaki: 100% Suede, Dusty Sea Glass & Cocoa Powder: 100% Leather • Imported