Search
Products fromShopClothingSwimwear
& Other Stories

Crinkle Tie Dye Bandeau Bikini Top

$39.00
At & Other Stories
Bandeau bikini top in a tie dye pattern with ruched crinkle smocking. Duo strap back Front length: 11.5cm / 4.5 (size 36)
Featured in 1 story
Legs For Days Courtesy Of These High Cut Suits
by Emily Ruane