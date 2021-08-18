E Nolan

Cricket Vest

$215.00

E Nolan

100% cotton Designed for a relaxed fit Slip on V neck style Suitable fit to cover undergarments Ribbed cotton detail at sleeve and hem Seafoam Cotton Britt is pictured wearing a Size M Gentle cold hand wash (<30 degrees celsius), dry flat on a hard surface without wringing. Please handle this garment with care. Due to the knit delicate nature and to ensure the garments longevity, treat with love. Care and attention must be taken when wearing watches and jewellery. To prevent snagging avoid sharp or coarse objects and surfaces.