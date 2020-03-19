Crew Nike Sportswear Club

SOFT COMFORT. SIMPLE STYLE. - A closet staple, the Nike Sportswear Club Crew combines a classic embroidered logo on the left chest with the soft comfort of fleece for an elevated everyday look. Soft Comfort - Brushed-back fleece is soft and smooth against the skin. Secure Fit - Ribbing around the hem and cuffs ensure a secure fit. Product Details - Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel. Fabric: 80-82% cotton/18-20% polyester. Machine wash. Imported. Note: Material percentages may vary depending on factory. Check label for actual content.Shown: Dark Grey Heather/White. Style: BV2662-063. .