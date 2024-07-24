Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
Veronica Beard
Crest Lock Basket Bag
$698.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Veronica Beard
Need a few alternatives?
Givenchy
Nano Antigona Cube Bag
BUY
$2050.18
The Webster
Puppets and Puppets
Rhinestone Banana Hobo Bag
BUY
$297.50
$595.00
Shopbop
Brandon Blackwood
Mini Kendrick Trunk
BUY
$250.00
Brandon Blackwood
Bottega Veneta
Small Wallace Leather Top-handle Bag
BUY
$2400.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
More from Veronica Beard
Veronica Beard
Monique Polka-dot Top
BUY
$498.00
Veronica Beard
Veronica Beard
Lawrence Croc Embossed Faux Leather Dickey Jacket
BUY
$459.99
$698.00
Nordstrom
Veronica Beard
Calisto Gathered Denim Shirt
BUY
$149.00
$298.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Veronica Beard
Miller Dickey Linen-blend Blazer
BUY
£600.00
Harvey Nichols
More from Top Handle
Givenchy
Nano Antigona Cube Bag
BUY
$2050.18
The Webster
Puppets and Puppets
Rhinestone Banana Hobo Bag
BUY
$297.50
$595.00
Shopbop
Brandon Blackwood
Mini Kendrick Trunk
BUY
$250.00
Brandon Blackwood
Bottega Veneta
Small Wallace Leather Top-handle Bag
BUY
$2400.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted