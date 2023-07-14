United States
LOFT
Crepe Maxi Slip Dress
$99.95$43.20
At LOFT
STYLE # 608160 The picture of modern-minimalist chic, this effortlessly fluid and flattering dress is a perfect office-to-evening necessity. Square neck and back. Adjustable spaghetti straps. Fit: Shift – fits straight and relaxed Fabric: Fluid woven Hit: Maxi - Hits at ankle 45 3/5" from top back neck to hem, measured from a size 8/M FABRIC & CARE 100% Viscose Machine Washable Imported