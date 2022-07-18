Kiehl's

Details & Care What it is: A superb allover body moisturizer. Who it's for: Anyone with extremely dry or flaking skin. What it does: It's enriched with the finest ingredients known to Kiehl's to give you a rich, elegant skin texture and leaves skin soft, smooth and beautifully moisturized. Its formula contains beta-carotene, which is a naturally derived antioxidant and gives the creme its orange tint. Cocoa butter softens and lubricates the skin, and sesame oil, a refined moisturizing oil derived from sesame seeds, has the same emollient properties as other nut and vegetable oils and is commonly used as a carrier oil for skin care products, softening the skin and absorbing easily, too. How to use: Apply after a bath, shower or any time as often as necessary. Gently massage onto dry body areas. Allow to remain and soak in for several minutes before dressing. If using the refillable pouch, begin by unscrewing the pump off your empty bottle and place on a clean surface. Unscrew the refillable pouch cap and place the cap down on a clean surface. Pour the pouch straight into the bottle, being careful not to touch the product. Screw in the pump and you're good to go. The refill pouch and cap are recyclable. 33.8 oz. size is Nordstrom-exclusive with USD $160 value/CAD $105 value The 16.9 oz. size is available in a bottle with a pump Paraben-free Through Kiehl's ongoing commitment to reducing environmental impact, your favorite formula is now available in refillable packaging—a new solution for refilling, reusing and reducing single-use plastic waste. Each refillable container contains the same amount of formula as four full-size bottles, helping to reduce plastic packaging by 80% Made in the USA This product meets Nordstrom Responsible Packaging criteria: the 33.8 oz size is refillable and contains no secondary packaging Item #177773 Ingredients Aqua/Water, Squalane, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, PEG-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearyl Alcohol, Myristyl Alcohol, PPG-5 Pentaerythrityl Ether, PEG-5 Pentaerythrityl Ether, Dimethicone, Sesamum Indicum Seed Oil/Sesame Seed Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter/Shea Butter, Phenoxyethanol, Isopropyl Palmitate, Citric Acid, Ozokerite, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Potassium Sorbate, Argilla/Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Chlorphenesin, Xanthan Gum, Glycine Soja Sterols/Soybean Sterols, Sodium PCA, Allantoin, Olea Europaea Oil/Olive Fruit Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil/Sweet Almond Oil, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil/Apricot Kernel Oil, Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter/Cocoa Seed Butter, Persea Gratissima Oil/Avocado Oil, Tocopherol, Glycine Soja Oil/Soybean Oil, Lecithin, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil/Sunflower Seed Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, CI 75130/Beta-Carotene. Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging Free Shipping & Returns See more Have Questions? Chat with us or call 1.800.723.2889