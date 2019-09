Le Caves Des Hautes Cotes

Crémant De Bourgogne, Case Of Six

£60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Marks & Spencer

About this bottle: Sebastian Sauvageot makes this delightful fizz using the traditional method, from carefully selected Pinot Noir, Aligote, Chardonnay and Gamay grapes, ageing in bottle to give a fine elegant mousse.